Sports

Usain Bolt finishes third in the his final 100m race, Gatlin takes world title

© Jewel Samad, AFP | Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) embraces US athlete Justin Gatlin after the final of the men's 100m athletics event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London on August 5, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-05

American veteran Justin Gatlin was booed after he stunned Usain Bolt to win the 100m world title in London on Saturday.

Gatlin, who served a doping ban between 2006-10 and won silvers behind Bolt at the last two world championships, clocked 9.92 seconds, with teammate Christian Coleman winning silver in 9.94sec.

Bolt suffered a dreadful start and could only claim bronze in 9.95sec.

"I'm sorry I couldn't end it on a winning note, but I want to thank you for your support," said Bolt, who embraced Gatlin after they streaked through the line with no clear victor immediately apparent.

"It's been a wonderful experience as always."

Gatlin was afforded the same rough reception as he had in the heats and semi-finals, loud boos and jeering ringing around the same stadium where in 2012 his rivalry with Bolt was presented as 'good against evil', given the American's doping-tainted past.

But Gatlin has form as the last man to beat Bolt over 100m -- by a hundredth of a second in Rome in 2013 -- and at the age of 35, can still produce the goods, something he has in the past ironically credited with his four years of forced exile from the track.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-08-05

