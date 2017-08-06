International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

MEDIA WATCH

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Venezuela's controversial assembly convenes; Grand Jury used for Trump Russia probe

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Just how happy are the French?

Read more

THE DEBATE

Neymar to PSG - Neymar's projected move to cost €222M

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Rwanda seeks lasting "miracle"

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Leaving the party (finally?): Usain Bolt to run last race in London

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Trump's wall comes back to bite

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Neymar: 'The King of Paris'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya vote: Security ramped up ahead of election

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Syria army ‘takes last IS-group held town in Homs’

© AFP file picture | Syrian government forces flash the sign for victory as they approach the strategic Jihar oil fields on the eastern outskirts of Homs on February 7, 2017

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-06

Syria's army seized the last Islamic State group stronghold in the country's Homs province on Saturday, clearing their path to attack the jihadists in the country's east, a monitor said.

Al-Sukhna, some 70 kilometres (45 miles) northeast of the famed ancient city of Palmyra, is the last town on the road to the eastern city of Deir Ezzor, where a government garrison has held out under IS siege since early 2015.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said government forces had captured the town after heavy army artillery fire and air strikes by government ally Russia.

There was no official confirmation of the capture from Syria's government.

State news agency SANA said the army had surrounded the town from three sides.

Since May, Syria's army has been conducting a broad military campaign with Russian support to recapture the vast desert that separates the capital Damascus from Deir Ezzor and other towns along the Euphrates Valley.

Already defeated in its Iraqi bastion of Mosul, IS is facing multiple assaults in Syria.

The US-backed Syrian Defence Forces now control more than half of its most important remaining stronghold Raqa.

(AFP)
 

Date created : 2017-08-06

  • EUROPE

    Interpol circulates list of 173 IS group suspects

    Read more

  • Syria

    Hezbollah and Syrian army advance in border offensive

    Read more

  • Syria

    US ends CIA programme arming anti-Assad Syria rebels

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility