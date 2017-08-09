International News 24/7

 

Sports

France's Bosse storms to 800m victory at World Championships

© Glyn Kirk / AFP | Pierre-Ambroise Bosse of France celebrates victory in the 800m at the World Athletics Championships in London on Monday August 8, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-09

Pierre-Ambroise Bosse of France won the men's 800 metres world title on Tuesday in sensational style.

The 25-year-old -- fourth in the Olympic final last year -- won in 1min 44.67sec ahead of Adam Kszczot of Poland, who had to settle for silver as he had in the 2015 final.

Kenya's Kipyegon Bett took the bronze.

"I live a dream, I'm in a dream right now, am I dreaming?" gasped Bosse.

Bosse produced a stunning burst with 150m to go, passing Bett and race favourite Nijel Amos of Botswana.

He had opened a gap of several metres as they hit the finishing straight with Amos toiling and Bett one-paced.

Kszczot came bursting from the back, eating up the ground between himself and Bosse but the Frenchman dug deep to fend off his rival and take the gold.

Amos, who had earned the favourite's tag after world record holder David Rudisha -- the man who beat him in the 2012 Olympic final -- withdrew before the championships injured, faded badly to finish fifth.

Amos, whose team-mate Isaac Makwala has gone down with the norovirus, had set out at a breakneck pace along with Canada's Brandon McBride but they were both unable to sustain their efforts, with the latter finishing last.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-08-09

