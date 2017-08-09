France demands more information over Europe egg scandal

French Agriculture Minister Stephane Travert said Wednesday he wanted "much more fruitful and rapid exchanges of information" with his EU partners over a tainted egg scandal.
Eggs contaminated with an insecticide called fipronil have been discovered in Germany, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Britain and France, with millions of them pulled off shelves by supermarkets.
The French agriculture ministry said it had also ordered a national enquiry into the egg industry to check for the presence of fipronil, which is used in veterinary products to get rid of fleas, lice and ticks.
