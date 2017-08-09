International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

France: Teething problems for Macron's fledgling party

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Trump's 'fire and fury' threat is a rhetorical grenade'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Tightening the bolts before summer break

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Disney ditches Netflix to launch own streaming service

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Kenyans queue for hours to cast ballots

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenyans turn out in large numbers to elect new President

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

"Google Manifesto" fallout continues as Silicon Valley confronts sexism

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Will votes turn to violence in Kenya?'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Contaminated egg scandal sparks fear in France

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Iran's Rouhani names female vice-presidents after criticism of all-male cabinet

© Atta Kenare, AFP | Critics say the moderate president's proposed new cabinet reflects a shift to the right.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-08-09

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has named two women as vice-presidents after coming under fire for proposing a cabinet that included no women among his ministerial picks.

Rouhani's presidential website announced Wednesday that he appointed Masoumeh Ebtekar as vice-president for women and family affairs and Laaya Joneidi as vice-president for legal affairs.

Ebtekar was Rouhani's vice-president for the environment department during his first term, one of three women appointees. Another was Shahindokht Molaverdi, who Rouhani named Wednesday as assistant on citizenship rights.

Iranian presidents appoint a number of vice-presidents, which are lower ranking roles than ministers. Unlike ministers, nominees for vice-president do not require approval by the male-dominated parliament.

On Tuesday, Rouhani proposed 17 men for 18 cabinet positions to parliament. The cleric had no woman ministers in his first term, despite being a moderate compared to others in Iran's Islamic Republic and emphasizing women's rights in his campaign.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

Date created : 2017-08-09

  • IRAN

    Iran's Rouhani re-elected president in landslide victory

    Read more

  • IRAN

    Rouhani says vote shows Iran has rejected extremism, isolation

    Read more

  • IRAN

    Video: Thousands take to streets of Tehran to celebrate Rouhani’s re-election

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility