Two protesters shot dead in Nairobi slum

Kenyan police shot dead two protesters in the capital's flashpoint Mathare slum on Wednesday, as unrest broke out after opposition accusations that the general election was rigged, a senior officer told AFP.
"They were part of a group that was protesting in the area and officers were sent to quell the chaos," the officer said on condition of anonymity.
"We are told many of them were also thieves who took advantage and could not even obey the police. Two have been fatally wounded."
An AFP photographer saw one of the victims, with a massive gunshot wound to his head.
Early results from the election commission website showed almost certain victory for incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta, however the results would not be considered final until the electronic results were cross-checked with with original results forms from constituencies.
