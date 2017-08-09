International News 24/7

 

France

French soldiers injured after being 'deliberately' hit by vehicle in Paris

Text by FRANCE 24

2017-08-09

French soldiers were hit and injured by a vehicle in the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, Paris police authorities said on Wednesday, adding that a security operation was underway in the area.

"Police intervention is underway. Search underway for vehicle," the Paris police department said in a Tweet.

Six soldiers were hurt, four of them lightly and two more seriously, a police department official added in response to a query from Reuters.

Patrick Balkany, the local mayor for the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, had "no doubt" that Wednesday's incident in which a car drove into a group of soldiers, was a deliberate act.

"Without any doubt, it was a deliberate act," Balkany told BFM TV.

"It's an odious act of aggression," Balkany also said, adding that the car in question was a BMW.

France has been under a state of emergency since November 2015, when gunmen killed 17 people in attacks at the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a Kosher supermarket. Several bars and restaurants in Paris, including the Bataclan concert hall, were targeted in attacks that left 130 dead on November 13 of that same year. A truck rammed through a festive crowd gathered for a Bastille Day fireworks display in Nice in July 2016, leaving more than 80 people dead.

There have also been a string of smaller, "lone wolf" attacks targetting France's security forces.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-08-09

