International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

#AintNoCinderella: Indian women stand up against 'victim shaming'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

French Deliveroo couriers protest over pay changes

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'French soldiers have become targets'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

At least three people killed in clashes after election in Kenya

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

France's soldiers targeted again

Read more

THE DEBATE

Security in France: Is France's "Opération Sentinelle" still working?

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Tourism in the Middle East: which countries are the least and most popular?

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Kenyans queue for hours to cast ballots

Read more

FOCUS

France: Teething problems for Macron's fledgling party

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Operation Sentinel: Is France's fight against terrorism working?

© FRANCE 24 screen grab

Video by FRANCE 3

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-08-10

Operation Sentinel – in place since January 2015, after the attack on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo – involves 10,000 troops and costs €400,000 a day. But some now question whether it has succeeded in minimising terror attacks on French soil.

Six soldiers were injured on Wednesday after a suspect rammed his car into a group of soldiers, the latest in a series of attacks targeting French security services.The attack has renewed questions over the efficiency of Operation Sentinel's anti-terror patrols, which have often become the targets of attacks themselves.

“It is essentially just posturing that has zero operational impact,” Jean-Charles Brisard of the Center for the Analysis of Terrorism told FRANCE 24. “Sentinel has never stopped, prevented or hindered any terrorist attack in France since its creation in 2015.”

Alain Rodier of the Centre for Intelligence Research says that the mission remains in place largely for political reasons.

“As it stands right now, no politician is willing to dismantle Operation Sentinel in case there is a terror attack right afterwards, because the opposition would immediately blame them,” he says.

Click on the video player above to view the full FRANCE 24 report.
 

Date created : 2017-08-10

  • FRANCE

    French police arrest suspect after car ploughs into soldiers patrolling Paris

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Eiffel Tower attacker 'wanted to kill soldier'

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Seven terror plots foiled so far in 2017 as France renews state of emergency

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility