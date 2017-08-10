Video: Qatari families are collateral damage of diplomatic crisis

For Qataris affected by the diplomatic crisis rocking the Gulf, the reality of politics is stark: families divided, assets frozen and dreams put on hold.

Sara, a 29-year-old Qatari, had been poised to start her senior year in business school in Dubai when on June 5, a bloc of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia abruptly cut ties with her country.

"We were suddenly told that we were no longer permitted to attend classes and had to go back to Doha," she said.

"It crushes your dreams," she told FRANCE 24.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain accused the Gulf emirate of supporting Islamist extremism and being too close to Riyadh's regional arch-rival Iran.

They ordered all Qataris to leave their territories within two weeks, recalled their ambassadors and citizens from the emirate and banned Qatari carriers from their ports and airspace.

Qatar denied the allegations and denounced what it called a "blockade" aimed at bringing the wealthy emirate to its knees.

Qatari authorities have committed schools and universities to enrolling repatriated students.

But for Sara and many like her, the crisis was personal.

"One day, overnight, with no warning -- suddenly you're told 'you have to stay home, no school for you'."

