International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

#AintNoCinderella: Indian women stand up against 'victim shaming'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

French Deliveroo couriers protest over pay changes

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'French soldiers have become targets'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

At least three people killed in clashes after election in Kenya

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

France's soldiers targeted again

Read more

THE DEBATE

Security in France: Is France's "Opération Sentinelle" still working?

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Tourism in the Middle East: which countries are the least and most popular?

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Kenyans queue for hours to cast ballots

Read more

FOCUS

France: Teething problems for Macron's fledgling party

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Video: Qatari families are collateral damage of diplomatic crisis

© STR / AFP | People sit on a bench on the corniche in the Qatari capital Doha on July 2, 2017.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-08-10

For Qataris affected by the diplomatic crisis rocking the Gulf, the reality of politics is stark: families divided, assets frozen and dreams put on hold.

Sara, a 29-year-old Qatari, had been poised to start her senior year in business school in Dubai when on June 5, a bloc of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia abruptly cut ties with her country.

"We were suddenly told that we were no longer permitted to attend classes and had to go back to Doha," she said.

"It crushes your dreams," she told FRANCE 24.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain accused the Gulf emirate of supporting Islamist extremism and being too close to Riyadh's regional arch-rival Iran.

They ordered all Qataris to leave their territories within two weeks, recalled their ambassadors and citizens from the emirate and banned Qatari carriers from their ports and airspace.

Qatar denied the allegations and denounced what it called a "blockade" aimed at bringing the wealthy emirate to its knees.

Qatari authorities have committed schools and universities to enrolling repatriated students.

But for Sara and many like her, the crisis was personal.

"One day, overnight, with no warning -- suddenly you're told 'you have to stay home, no school for you'."

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-08-10

  • ISRAEL

    Israel seeks to shut Al Jazeera offices, citing ‘incitement’

    Read more

  • QATAR

    PSG signing Neymar a huge coup for isolated Qatar

    Read more

  • DUBAI

    Talks can start 'if Qatar ends terror support', Arab states say

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility