International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Dispute intensifies in Kenya with conflicting claims over election results

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

At least three people killed in clashes after election in Kenya

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Kenya's #GitheriMan: a welcome distraction

Read more

THE DEBATE

Security in France: Is France's "Opération Sentinelle" still working?

Read more

THE DEBATE

US-North Korea tensions: War of words escalates

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

#AintNoCinderella: Indian women stand up against 'victim shaming'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

French Deliveroo couriers protest over pay changes

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'French soldiers have become targets'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

France's soldiers targeted again

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

'Fire and fury' rhetoric on North Korea perhaps not 'tough enough', Trump says

© Nicholas Kamm, AFP | US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence speak to the press on August 10, 2017, at Trump's Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey before a security briefing.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-10

Issuing a new threat to North Korea, Donald Trump demanded that it "get their act together" or face extraordinary trouble. He said his previous warning of "fire and fury" if Pyongyang threatened the U.S. again might have been too soft.

"Maybe that statement wasn't tough enough," the U.S. president said on Thursday.

Trump, speaking to reporters from the New Jersey golf resort where he's vacationing, said North Korea had been "getting away with a tragedy that can't be allowed." Still, he declined to say whether the U.S. was considering a pre-emptive military strike, arguing that his administration never discusses such deliberations publicly.

'Maybe that statement wasn't tough enough', Trump says

Trump's comments were his first since North Korea reacted to his "fire and fury" threat by announcing a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. Trump said it was time that somebody stood up to the pariah nation.

"North Korea better get their act together or they are going to be in trouble like few nations have ever been in trouble," Trump said, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence. "It may very well be tougher than I said."

Trump said the U.S. "of course" would always consider negotiations with North Korea, but added that negotiations with the North have failed for the last 25 years. He accused his predecessors of failing to effectively address the North Korea problem.

Alluding to the threats against Guam, Trump said if North Korea took any steps to even think about an attack, it would have reason to be nervous.

"Things will happen to them like they never thought possible, OK?" Trump said. Of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump added: "He's been pushing the world around for a long time."

(AP)

Date created : 2017-08-10

  • NORTH KOREA - USA

    N. Korea dismisses Trump 'nonsense', details Guam strike plan

    Read more

  • USA

    Trump criticised for ‘fire and fury’ remarks on N. Korea

    Read more

  • USA

    North Korea threatens Guam after Trump's 'fire and fury' warning

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility