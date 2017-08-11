International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

US-North Korea row; Kenya elections

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Dispute intensifies in Kenya with conflicting claims over election results

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

At least three people killed in clashes after election in Kenya

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Kenya's #GitheriMan: A welcome distraction

Read more

THE DEBATE

Security in France: Is France's "Opération Sentinelle" still working?

Read more

THE DEBATE

US-North Korea tensions: War of words escalates

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

#AintNoCinderella: Indian women stand up against 'victim shaming'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

French Deliveroo couriers protest over pay changes

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'French soldiers have become targets'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Uhuru Kenyatta wins Kenya's presidential election

© Marco Longari / AFP Supporters of incumbent Kenyan pesident Uhuru Kenyatta hold his portrait and a Kenyan flag as they wait for the announcement of the presidential election's final results, at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, on August 11, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-11

Kenya's election commission announced Friday that President Uhuru Kenyatta has won a second term as opposition candidate Raila Odinga claimed the vote was rigged.

The commission said Kenyatta won Tuesday's election with 54 percent of the vote. It called the vote "credible, fair and peaceful."

Hundreds of police in anti-riot gear were in the streets of the capital, Nairobi, amid fears of further protests by opposition supporters.

The opposition called the vote a "charade" and said going to court to challenge it isn't an option.

The election has been a test of the stability of the East African economic power as many recalled the post-election violence a decade ago that left more than 1,000 dead.

Uhuru Kenyatta: 'We all belong to one great nation called Kenya'

Kenya has been relatively calm this week, but the country braced for possible violence Friday night.

Hundreds of riot police patrolled Nairobi's central business district before the results were announced, and opposition supporters burned tires and blocked roads in several areas.

Hacking claims rejected

The election commission rejected Odinga's claims that its database was hacked and results manipulated against him. This may have been the last chance at the presidency for the 72-year-old Odinga after three unsuccessful attempts.

The long wait for election results increased tensions in the nation of 44 million people, though the commission by law had until Tuesday to announce them. At least three people were shot and killed during clashes between police and opposition supporters this week.

Odinga, a former prime minister, claims that hackers infiltrated the election commission's computer system with the identity of a murdered election official and altered results to favor the 55-year-old Kenyatta, the son of Kenya's first president after independence from British colonial rule. On July 31, officials announced that Christopher Msando, an election official in charge of managing information technology systems, had been tortured and killed.

In addition, the American CEO of a campaign data firm working for Odinga was deported last weekend after the opposition said security forces threw him into the trunk of a car.

The election commission said there was a hacking attempt but it failed, and that Odinga's camp had no right to declare him as the winner.

Kenyatta urges people to 'reach out to their neighbours'

Opposition supporters burn tires and block roads

The opposition earlier Friday said it had asked for access to the commission's servers to confirm whether the alleged hacking took place, and it said it would accept the results even if they showed that Kenyatta won.

Kenyatta has not commented on Odinga's allegations.

International election observers have said they saw no signs of interference with the vote. Election officials spent recent days confirming provisional results with checks of documents from polling stations nationwide.

Opposition supporters on Friday burned tires and blocked roads in the Nairobi slum of Kibera and in Kisumu, a city in the southwest where Odinga has strong support.

U.S. ambassador Robert F. Godec said any disputes should be dealt with through legal channels. "No Kenyan should die because of an election," he said.

Odinga lost the 2007 election that was followed by violence fueled by ethnic tensions that killed more than 1,000 people. He also lost the 2013 vote to Kenyatta and took allegations of vote-tampering to the Supreme Court, which rejected his case.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-08-11

  • KENYA

    Kenya opposition demands Odinga be declared president

    Read more

  • KENYA

    Kenya hacking attempt failed, election official says

    Read more

  • KENYA

    Several killed in Kenya as tensions rise over disputed poll

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility