Video: Number of migrants arriving in Spain triples year on year

Spain may overtake Greece this year in the number of migrants arriving by sea, the International Organization for Migration said Thursday, with some landing on beaches popular with holidaymakers – much to the surprise of Spain's summer tourists.

Beachgoers in southern Spain were stunned on Wednesday when a black rubber boat full of migrants landed on shore. Its occupents quickly jumped out and disappeared into the nearby hills.

According to the International Organization for Migration, almost 8,200 migrants have arrived in Spain since April – more than triple the number that had arrived in the same period last year. As a destination country, Spain is quickly catching up to Greece, where 11,713 migrants arrived in the same timeframe and which continues to struggle with its own refugee influx.

Click on the video player above to view the full FRANCE 24 report.

Date created : 2017-08-11