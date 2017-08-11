International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Dispute intensifies in Kenya with conflicting claims over election results

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

At least three people killed in clashes after election in Kenya

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Kenya's #GitheriMan: A welcome distraction

Read more

THE DEBATE

Security in France: Is France's "Opération Sentinelle" still working?

Read more

THE DEBATE

US-North Korea tensions: War of words escalates

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

#AintNoCinderella: Indian women stand up against 'victim shaming'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

French Deliveroo couriers protest over pay changes

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'French soldiers have become targets'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

France's soldiers targeted again

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Video: Yazidi families try to rebuild after fleeing Islamic State group

© FRANCE 24 screen grab

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-08-11

A previously deserted site in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, is now a giant refugee camp for Yazidis trying to rebuild after fleeing Islamic State group violence.

Many Yazidis who fled the jihadists three years ago are still haunted by painful memories of the crimes committed on Mount Sinjar, where Yazidi women and girls were torn from their families.

"They kidnapped girls before my eyes, and they murdered our children," says one young woman.

Women and girls were raped, beaten and forced to become the sexual slaves. Yazidi boys were forced to fight as jihadists. The United Nations warned in June of last year that what was happening to the community amounted to genocide.

Now, the community is trying to move on from the trauma and make a fresh start.

Click on the video player above to view the full FRANCE 24 report.

Date created : 2017-08-11

  • IRAQ

    French priest helps expose IS group’s Yazidi genocide

    Read more

  • EUROPE

    Yazidi women enslaved by IS group win EU's Sakharov human rights prize

    Read more

  • IRAQ - SYRIA

    Yazidi girls sexually enslaved by IS recount a version of ‘hell’

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility