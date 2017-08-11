Video: Yazidi families try to rebuild after fleeing Islamic State group

A previously deserted site in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, is now a giant refugee camp for Yazidis trying to rebuild after fleeing Islamic State group violence.

Many Yazidis who fled the jihadists three years ago are still haunted by painful memories of the crimes committed on Mount Sinjar, where Yazidi women and girls were torn from their families.

"They kidnapped girls before my eyes, and they murdered our children," says one young woman.

Women and girls were raped, beaten and forced to become the sexual slaves. Yazidi boys were forced to fight as jihadists. The United Nations warned in June of last year that what was happening to the community amounted to genocide.

Now, the community is trying to move on from the trauma and make a fresh start.

Click on the video player above to view the full FRANCE 24 report.

Date created : 2017-08-11