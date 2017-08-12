International News 24/7

 

Demobilised Colombia FARC rebels want to form professional football club

© AFP PHOTO /HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR PEACE | Handout picture released by the office of the High Commissioner for Peace showing FARC rebel leader "Timochenko" (R) and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.

Video by Rebecca ROSMAN

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-12

Demobilised fighters from Colombia's leftist FARC rebels want to form a professional league football club, officials said Friday.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia have disarmed under a peace deal after a half-century conflict and are transitioning to civil and political life.

"We received about 10 days ago an official message... from the FARC, who want to talk with the Colombian football authorities about taking part in the professional game," Jorge Perdomo, president of Colombian football's organizing body Dimayor said on Blu Radio.

He said the FARC had asked if it could enter the men's second division and the women's leagues.

Perdomo cautioned that it "is not simple" for them to enter the leagues, which requires the approval of two-thirds of the Colombian Football Federation's assembly.

One of the FARC's leaders, Pastor Alape, told a news conference the procedure would cost "more or less $10 million, and we do not have that... We have always been dreamers, but it looks difficult."

He said the group only has one viable stadium, in the southern jungle region of Caqueta.

Interior Minister Guillermo Rivera said Dimayor could formally examine the FARC's demand after UN monitors finish removing the force's surrendered weapons from their demobilization zones next week.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-08-12

  • COLOMBIA

    Colombia's FARC rebels set to launch political party

    Read more

  • Colombia

    FARC leader being treated for stroke, say doctors

    Read more

  • COLOMBIA

    Santos and FARC leaders celebrate rebels’ final disarmament

    Read more

