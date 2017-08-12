International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya's incumbent leader Kenyatta clinches second term

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

US-North Korea row; Kenya elections

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Dispute intensifies in Kenya with conflicting claims over election results

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

At least three people killed in clashes after election in Kenya

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Kenya's #GitheriMan: A welcome distraction

Read more

THE DEBATE

Security in France: Is France's "Opération Sentinelle" still working?

Read more

THE DEBATE

US-North Korea tensions: War of words escalates

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

#AintNoCinderella: Indian women stand up against 'victim shaming'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

French Deliveroo couriers protest over pay changes

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Violence as Kenya reacts to disputed vote

© CARL DE SOUZA / AFP | Protestors loot and burn premises belonging to the Kikuyu tribe on August 11, 2017 in the Kibera slum of Nairobi.

Video by Anca ULEA

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-12

Immediately after news broke that President Uhuru Kenyatta had been re-elected as Kenya's president, people took to the streets across the east African nation.

But while some celebrated with flags and vuvuzelas, others burned tyres and attacked businesses in a show of rage over an election they believe was stolen from opposition veteran Raila Odinga.

The post-election anger comes a decade after a disputed 2007 vote that degenerated into two months of politically motivated ethnic bloodshed, which killed 1,100 people and left 600,000 displaced.

"Why are they shooting at innocent people who are expressing their views?" said a protester in Kisumu, a city in Kenya's west where there is little love for Kenyatta.

"Why are they forcing Uhuru on people?"

Kenyatta urges people to 'reach out to their neighbours'

Fueling the rage was Odinga's repeated claims that the election results had been tampered with to deny him victory.

As soon as the country's electoral commission called the vote's outcome on live television, angry people spilled on to the streets of the poor Kisumu neighbourhood of Kondele to be met by squads of riot police.

"They're trying everything, but they can't make it," an officer said into his radio as fires of protest were lit a few hundreds metres from a traffic circle that had already been the site of clashes in the days before the result was declared.

The angry voices of wailing women and screaming men rose above the banging on metal sheets and volleys of tear gas that ripped through the night.

Soon, gunshots could be heard from Kondele and neighbouring areas as a police helicopter hovered overhead, its spotlight trained on the violence below.

The rage in Kisumu was echoed in other opposition parts of Kenyan cities, including the capital Nairobi.

In Nairobi's largest slum Kibera, where Odinga is an MP, people poured into narrow alleys and targeted businesses whose owners were thought to be loyal to the president.

They tore metal from walls and ripped down wooden doors, prompting police to open fire into crowds.

The scene was repeated in poor neighbourhoods across Nairobi, where wood and tyres became kindling for protesters to set ablaze.

Uhuru Kenyatta: 'We all belong to one great nation called Kenya'

"Best leader"

The explosion of anger among Odinga loyalists was matched by an outburst of joy in Kenyatta's strongholds from his supporters.

In cities in the Kenyatta-supporting Rift Valley, the streets were clogged with thousands of the president's backers who waved flags and held burning flares aloft.

"Let Uhuru rule. He is the best leader we have had," said Simon Kipkoech in the town of Eldoret.

But amid the joy, the resentment that fuels Kenya's politics was still strong.

In the town of Nyeri, a Kenyatta supporter cheered: "Raila will never be president!"

The unrest that bookended Kenya's hard-fought election on Friday could degenerate into a political crisis comparable to the one faced after the 2007 vote dispute.

Supporters of both candidates believe their side is right.

A day before Kenyatta's victory became official, a crowd of hundreds gathered in Kisumu, joyfully celebrating the oppositions' claim that Odinga's victory was imminent.

"Raila was elected by everyone in Kenya," said 21-year-old Michael Omondi. "We the Kenyan people will not concede. This is just the beginning."

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-08-12

  • KENYA

    Uhuru Kenyatta wins Kenya's presidential election

    Read more

  • KENYA

    Kenya opposition demands Odinga be declared president

    Read more

  • KENYA

    Kenya hacking attempt failed, election official says

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility