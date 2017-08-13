France's Mélina Robert-Michon wins bronze medal in world athletics discus event

French discus thrower Melina Robert-Michon, who won Olympic bronze in Rio last year, added another bronze to her career medal tally at Sunday’s World Athletics Championships in London.

Robert-Michon also managed to achieve a lifetime best throw of 66.21m.

Meanwhile, double Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic clinched a second world discus title after being the only athlete to throw over 70 metres;

The Croatian, who first won the world title in 2013, threw 70.31 metres on her second attempt which was enough to secure her country’s first gold of the championships.

The next best throw came from Australia’s Dani Stevens, who managed a personal best 69.64m on her final attempt to grab silver.

It was the 29-year-old’s first World Championship medal since she won the title in 2009.

There was no joy, however, for 2015 champion Denia Caballero of Cuba, who could only throw 64.37 to finish fifth

