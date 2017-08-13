International News 24/7

 

Sports

Neymar scores in debut match for PSG

© JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD / AFP | Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani (down) and Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (up) celebrate during the French L1 football match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs En Avant Guingamp (EAG)

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-13

Neymar capped his debut for Paris Saint-Germain with a goal as his new side won 3-0 away to Guingamp in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The Brazilian was handed a start on his first appearance since a world-record 222 million-euro ($261 million) transfer from Barcelona.

He played a part in each of his side's first two goals before scoring the clinching third goal eight minutes from the end.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-08-13

