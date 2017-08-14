Car crashes into restaurant east of Paris, killing young girl

French police say a young girl was killed and several people were injured when a driver slammed his car into the sidewalk cafe of a pizza restaurant in a small town east of Paris.

An official with the national gendarme service said the driver was arrested soon after the incident Monday night in the town of Sept-Sorts, about 65 kilometres from Paris.

Judicial and security officials said that the driver appeared to have acted intentionally. However, according to a security official, there was no evidence that the incident was terror-related.

The officials were not authorized to be publicly named.

Pierre-Henry Brandet, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said on BFM television that the driver was born in 1985 and was believed to have tried to commit suicide last week.

Brandet confirmed that a young girl was killed in the crash and that four people were injured and in a condition of "absolute emergency".

He said eight others were slightly injured.



8 yr old dead, 5 injured when driver rammed his car into crowded pizzeria in #Sept-Sorts in #SeineEtMarne east of #Paris Driver arrested. pic.twitter.com/GnGX773Byx — Catherine Field (@CatherineField) August 14, 2017

French police are on high alert after a spate of attacks, some of which involved motor vehicles.

An Algerian man drove his car into a group of French soldiers last week, and a truck attack in the French city of Nice left 86 people dead a little more than a year ago.

Several other countries have seen cars used as weapons in recent years.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

Date created : 2017-08-14