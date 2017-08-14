International News 24/7

 

France

Car crashes into restaurant east of Paris, killing young girl

© Loïc Venance, AFP | An archive picture showing French police on patrol in the streets of Paris.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-08-14

French police say a young girl was killed and several people were injured when a driver slammed his car into the sidewalk cafe of a pizza restaurant in a small town east of Paris.

An official with the national gendarme service said the driver was arrested soon after the incident Monday night in the town of Sept-Sorts, about 65 kilometres from Paris.

Judicial and security officials said that the driver appeared to have acted intentionally. However, according to a security official, there was no evidence that the incident was terror-related.

The officials were not authorized to be publicly named.

Pierre-Henry Brandet, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said on BFM television that the driver was born in 1985 and was believed to have tried to commit suicide last week.

Brandet confirmed that a young girl was killed in the crash and that four people were injured and in a condition of "absolute emergency".

He said eight others were slightly injured.
 

French police are on high alert after a spate of attacks, some of which involved motor vehicles.

An Algerian man drove his car into a group of French soldiers last week, and a truck attack in the French city of Nice left 86 people dead a little more than a year ago.

Several other countries have seen cars used as weapons in recent years.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

Date created : 2017-08-14

