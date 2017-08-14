'These are your people, President Trump': Papers respond to white nationalist rally violence

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS - Mon.14.08.2017 : American papers condemn the president's response to a violent, white supremacist rally in Virginia. For USA Today, the killing of a 32-year-old woman by a white nationalist represents "a tragic clash between what the nation stands against and what it stands for." Meanwhile Kenya's Daily Nation says opposition leader Raila Odinga's call to strike is "inappropriate" and that it's time for the country to "get down to work."
