International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

'These are your people, President Trump': Papers respond to white nationalist rally violence

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Japan's Q2 economy grows at 4% annual rate

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya's incumbent leader Kenyatta clinches second term

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The ever-escalating US-North Korea row; Kenya elections

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Dispute intensifies in Kenya with conflicting claims over election results

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

At least three people killed in clashes after election in Kenya

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Kenya's #GitheriMan: A welcome distraction

Read more

THE DEBATE

Security in France: Is France's "Opération Sentinelle" still working?

Read more

THE DEBATE

US-North Korea tensions: War of words escalates

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
IN THE PAPERS

An overview of the stories making the French and international newspaper headlines. From Monday to Friday live at 7.20 am and 9.20 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-08-14

'These are your people, President Trump': Papers respond to white nationalist rally violence

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS - Mon.14.08.2017 : American papers condemn the president's response to a violent, white supremacist rally in Virginia. For USA Today, the killing of a 32-year-old woman by a white nationalist represents "a tragic clash between what the nation stands against and what it stands for." Meanwhile Kenya's Daily Nation says opposition leader Raila Odinga's call to strike is "inappropriate" and that it's time for the country to "get down to work."

By Alison SARGENT

Follow us
Archives

2017-08-10 North Korea

#AintNoCinderella: Indian women stand up against 'victim shaming'

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS - Thurs.10.08.17: The Guam Daily Post warns that Donald Trump's bellicose rhetoric towards North Korea "puts Guam in harm's way". The Guardian, meanwhile,...

Read more

2017-08-10 France

'French soldiers have become targets'

FRENCH PAPERS - Thurs.10.08.17: Le Parisien warns that soldiers and policemen have become "targets" after yet another attack on French troops in Paris. Right-wing daily Le Figaro...

Read more

2017-08-09 Donald Trump

'Trump's 'fire and fury' threat is a rhetorical grenade'

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS - Weds. 09.08.17: Papers around the world focus on rising tensions between the US and North Korea. Meanwhile in South Africa, President Jacob Zuma survived a...

Read more

2017-08-09 Emmanuel Macron

Tightening the bolts before summer break

FRENCH PAPERS - Weds. 09.08.17: Papers focus on today's cabinet meeting, the last before the summer recess. According to Le Parisien, President Emmanuel Macron wants to tighten...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility