International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

'These are your people, President Trump'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Japan's Q2 economy grows at 4% annual rate

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya's incumbent leader Kenyatta clinches second term

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The ever-escalating US-North Korea row; Kenya elections

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Dispute intensifies in Kenya with conflicting claims over election results

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

At least three people killed in clashes after election in Kenya

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Kenya's #GitheriMan: A welcome distraction

Read more

THE DEBATE

Security in France: Is France's "Opération Sentinelle" still working?

Read more

THE DEBATE

US-North Korea tensions: War of words escalates

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Hundreds feared dead in Sierra Leone mudslide

© Photo courtesy of Society 4 Climate Change Communication Sierra Leone

Video by Luke SHRAGO

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-08-14

More than 300 people have been killed in a mudslide in the outskirts of Sierra Leone's capital, the Red Cross said Monday, as state TV showed footage of relatives digging through mud in search of their loved ones.

The death toll from massive flooding in the outskirts of Freetown has climbed to “at least 312”, Patrick Massaquoi, a spokesman for the local Red Cross, told AFP.

Massaquoi warned that the toll could rise further as his team continued to survey disaster areas in and around the capital city, where heavy rains have caused homes to disappear under water and triggered a mudslide.

Earlier, Sierra Leone's vice-president, Victor Foh, said it was “likely that hundreds are lying dead underneath the rubble,” adding that a number of illegal buildings had been erected in the area.

"The disaster is so serious that I myself feel broken," Foh said. "We're trying to cordon (off) the area (and) evacuate the people."

An AFP journalist at the scene saw bodies being carried away and houses submerged in two areas of the city, where roads turned into churning rivers of mud and corpses were washed up on the streets.

Mohamed Sinneh, a morgue technician at Freetown's Connaught Hospital, said 180 bodies had been received so far at his facility alone, many of them children, leaving no space to lay what he described as the "overwhelming number of dead".

Many more bodies were taken to private morgues, Sinneh said.

'We have lost everything'

Sierra Leone's national television broadcaster interrupted its regular programming to show footage of desperate people trying to retrieve their loved ones' bodies.

People cried as they looked at the damage under torrential rain, gesturing toward a muddy hillside where dozens of houses used to stand, a witness said.

Fatmata Sesay, who lives on the hilltop area of Juba, said she, her three children and husband were awoken at 4:30 am by rain beating down on the mud house they occupy, which was by then submerged by water.

She managed to escape by climbing onto the roof.

"We have lost everything and we do not have a place to sleep," she told AFP.

Meanwhile disaster management official Candy Rogers said that "over 2,000 people are homeless," hinting at the huge humanitarian effort that will be required to deal with the fallout of the flooding in one of Africa's poorest nations.

Military personnel have been deployed to help in the rescue operation, officials said.

Freetown, an overcrowded coastal city of 1.2 million, is hit each year by flooding during several months of rain that destroys makeshift settlements and raises the risk of waterborne diseases such as cholera.

Many of Freetown's poorest areas are close to sea level and have inadequate drainage systems, exacerbating flooding during the wet season.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP, AP)

Date created : 2017-08-14

  • SIERRA LEONE

    WHO confirms new Ebola case in Sierra Leone one day after all-clear

    Read more

  • SIERRA LEONE

    WHO declares Sierra Leone 'free of Ebola'

    Read more

  • FRANCE - SIERRA LEONE

    Air France suspends flights to Ebola-stricken Sierra Leone

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility