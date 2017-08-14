Pakistan celebrates 70 years of independence

Pakistan has kicked off a day of celebrations marking the country's 70 years of statehood and independence.

The festivities began on Monday with gun salutes in the capital of Islamabad and in each of the four provincial capitals.

FRANCE 24's Asad Hashim reports from Islamabad

In Islamabad, President Mamnoon Hussain hoisted the national flag at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and visiting Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang.

PIA celebrated 70 yrs of PK , 13/08/2017, hosting 1st ever â€œIn-Flight Jamâ€ with Momina Mustehsan, a surprise for its passengers on PK 308! pic.twitter.com/GwFdanTq3Q — PIA (@Official_PIA) August 13, 2017

Later, Hussain will hand out medals to noteworthy citizens.

Pakistan gained independence when the departing British left India and split the subcontinent in 1947, sparking one of the most violent upheavals of the 20th century.

Celebrating Pakistan Independence Day in Caribbean. May Allah prosper Pakistan and we give it our best in every walk of life. pic.twitter.com/uxUy2BAESt — Hasan Ali (@RealHa55an) August 14, 2017

For the Pakistanis, the anniversary comes amid political turmoil that has characterized successive civilian governments of the country, which has been dominated by military rule through much of its history.

(AP)

