International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Burkina Faso attack - How can security be restored to the Sahel region?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'These are your people, President Trump'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Japan's Q2 economy grows at 4% annual rate

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya's incumbent leader Kenyatta clinches second term

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The ever-escalating US-North Korea row; Kenya elections

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Dispute intensifies in Kenya with conflicting claims over election results

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

At least three people killed in clashes after election in Kenya

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Kenya's #GitheriMan: A welcome distraction

Read more

THE DEBATE

Security in France: Is France's "Opération Sentinelle" still working?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Yemen cholera cases exceed half a million in four months

© AFP file photo | Millions of Yemenis have been deprived of access to basic healthcare as a result of the country's ongoing war.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-14

More than half a million people in Yemen have been infected with cholera since the epidemic began four months ago and 1,975 people have died, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

Each day there are more than 5,000 new cases of the waterborne disease, which causes acute diarrhoea and dehydration, in the country where the health system has collapsed after more than two years of war, it said.

"The total number of suspected cholera cases in Yemen this year hit the half a million mark on Sunday, and nearly 2,000 people have died since the outbreak began to spread rapidly at the end of April," the WHO said in a statement on Monday.

"The spread of cholera has slowed significantly in some areas compared to peak levels but the disease is still spreading fast in more recently affected districts, which are recording large numbers of cases," it said, reporting a total of 503,484 cases.

The disease, spread by ingestion of food or water tainted with human faeces, can kill within hours if untreated. It has been largely eradicated in developed countries equipped with sanitation systems and water treatment.

But Yemen's devastating civil war, pitting a Saudi-led military coalition against the Iran-backed armed Houthi group, and economic collapse has made it extremely difficult to deal with catastrophes such as cholera and mass hunger.

Millions of Yemenis remain cut off from clean water and waste collection has ceased in major cities, the WHO added.

Yemen's 30,000 critical health workers have not been paid salaries in nearly a year and critical medicines are lacking, the WHO said.

"These doctors and nurses are the backbone of the health response - without them we can do nothing in Yemen. They must be paid their wages so that they can continue to save lives," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

WHO and partners are working around the clock to set up cholera treatment clinics, rehabilitate health facilities, deliver medical supplies and support the national effort, the United Nations agency said.

More than 99 percent of patients who reach health facilities survive but children and the elderly are most vulnerable.

"The response is working in some places. We can tell you that surveillance confirms a decline in suspected cases over the past four weeks in some of the most affected governorates," WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a news briefing last Friday.

"Most notably Sanaa city, Hajja and Amran are consistent with his decline. But in many other districts, cases and deaths persist and are on the rise."

(REUTERS)
 

Date created : 2017-08-14

  • YEMEN

    One million children at risk of cholera in Yemen's 'man-made disaster'

    Read more

  • AFRICA

    Risk of ‘mass’ starvation in four African countries, warns UN

    Read more

  • YEMEN

    Dozens of young migrants 'deliberately drowned' off Yemen coast, says UN

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility