International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

India and Pakistan Independence 70 years on – Can the two countries ever be friends?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Has the horror of partition overshadowed independence?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Business leaders quit Trump panel

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Burkina Faso’s capital rocked by deadly attack on restaurant

Read more

THE DEBATE

Burkina Faso attack: How to restore security in the Sahel region?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'These are your people, President Trump'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Japan's Q2 economy grows at 4% annual rate

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya's incumbent leader Kenyatta clinches second term

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The ever-escalating US-North Korea row; Kenya elections

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

National mourning in Burkina Faso after restaurant attack

© Ahmed Ouoba, AFP | Burkina Faso gendarmes near the scene of an attack by suspected jihadists in the capital, Ouagadougou, on August 14.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-08-15

Burkina Faso on Tuesday was observing the second of three days of national mourning declared after two suspected Islamist extremists attacked the Aziz Istanbul Café in Ouagadougou, killing at least 18 people.

The café was popular with foreigners living and working in the capital. After a several-hour-long gun battle, Burkina Faso's special forces killed the assailants and ended the attack.

“They turned away from me like this and at the same moment they set off a ‘boom’,” one witness told FRANCE 24. “And I panicked and fell down."

The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the death of at least one French national. Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Alpha Barry told AFP on Monday that the attack killed seven locals and at least eight foreigners including a Frenchman, a Canadian woman, two Kuwaiti women and male victims from Senegal, Niger, Lebanon and Turkey.

The attack brought back painful memories of the January 2016 attack at another café that left 30 people dead.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Sunday's attack and promised continued support to West African countries in the fight against terror groups.

Click on the video player above to view the full FRANCE 24 report.

Date created : 2017-08-15

  • BURKINA FASO

    Several people killed in attack on Burkina Faso restaurant

    Read more

  • BURKINA FASO

    ‘Jihadists’ attack police posts in northern Burkina Faso

    Read more

  • MALI

    African leaders agree to new joint counter-terrorism force

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility