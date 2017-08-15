International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

Has the horror of partition overshadowed independence?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Business leaders quit Trump panel

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Burkina Faso’s capital rocked by deadly attack on restaurant

Read more

THE DEBATE

Burkina Faso attack: How to restore security in the Sahel region?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'These are your people, President Trump'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Japan's Q2 economy grows at 4% annual rate

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya's incumbent leader Kenyatta clinches second term

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

The ever-escalating US-North Korea row; Kenya elections

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Dispute intensifies in Kenya with conflicting claims over election results

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Macron lodges complaint against photographer for harassment while on holiday

© Michel Euler, AFP | Emmanuel Macron has kept the press at arm's length since his election to the French presidency in May.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-08-15

President Emmanuel Macron has lodged a legal complaint against a photographer alleging harassment and invasion of privacy during his holiday in the southern French city of Marseille, his aides have said.

Macron and his wife Brigitte are staying in the private residence of the prefect of Marseille, French media have reported, which overlooks the Mediterranean and is shielded from the public eye by a high wall dotted with security cameras.

"A photographer followed him on several occasions ... and there was an intrusion on the property, which led to the complaint for harassment and invasion of privacy being made," Elysée sources told news agencies.

It was unclear whether the paparazzo was working on behalf of a media organisation or whether he was a freelancer looking to sell pictures afterwards.

The presidential couple had kept their holiday destination a closely guarded secret, but the location was revealed by the weekly Journal du Dimanche over the weekend.

Macron's preference for staying silent over his holiday plans and avoiding the media in Marseille echoes his leadership style during his first 100 days in power.

The 39-year-old has exerted tight control over Elysée communications and sharply reduced his interactions with journalists compared to some previous presidents.

Macron's immediate predecessor, François Hollande, who wanted to be seen as a "normal president" and held regular off-record media briefings, took the train to the Côte d'Azur on his first summer holiday as head of state, and invited the media to join him on walkabouts.

In 2007, right-winger Nicolas Sarkozy headed to the United States after his election to spend time with his family at an ultra-luxury home on the edge of a lake in New Hampshire.

The choice helped cement Sarkozy's nickname as the "bling-bling" president who allegedly enjoyed the lifestyle of the rich and famous.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-08-15

  • FRANCE

    No official 'first lady' status due for France's Brigitte Macron

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Petition seeks to stop Brigitte Macron from being official 'First Lady'

    Read more

  • USA - FRANCE

    'Such good shape': Comment to Macron's wife lands Trump in hot water

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility