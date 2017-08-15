Video: Ivorians celebrate Feast of Assumption in world's largest church

Built as a gigantic replica of St Peter’s in Rome, Yamoussoukro’s Basilica of Our Lady of Peace is largely empty on most days. But on August 15, thousands gather inside the extravagant domed complex to celebrate the Feast of the Assumption.
Click on the video player above to watch the full FRANCE 24 report.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.