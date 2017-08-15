International News 24/7

 

Africa

Video: Ivorians celebrate Feast of Assumption in world's largest church

© FRANCE 24 screen grab

Video by Emmanuelle LANDAIS , Alice VILLERS , Nathanael ILUPEJU , Marie DEMARQUE

Latest update : 2017-08-15

Built as a gigantic replica of St Peter’s in Rome, Yamoussoukro’s Basilica of Our Lady of Peace is largely empty on most days. But on August 15, thousands gather inside the extravagant domed complex to celebrate the Feast of the Assumption.

Click on the video player above to watch the full FRANCE 24 report.

Date created : 2017-08-15

  • PORTUGAL

    Pope Francis makes Fatima child shepherds saints 100 years after visions

    Read more

