Top Somalia jihadist turns himself over to government

Are Trump's deleted retweets accidental or calculated?

India and Pakistan Independence 70 years on – Can the two countries ever be friends?

Has the horror of partition overshadowed independence?

Business leaders quit Trump panel

Burkina Faso's capital rocked by deadly attack on restaurant

Burkina Faso attack: How to restore security in the Sahel region?

'These are your people, President Trump'

Japan's Q2 economy grows at 4% annual rate

Americas

'Blame on both sides': Trump reiterates stance on Virginia violence

© Drew Angerer / Getty Images / AFP | US President Donald Trump speaks following a meeting at Trump Tower, on August 15, 2017 in New York City.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-16

A combative President Donald Trump insisted Tuesday "there is blame on both sides" for the deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, appearing to once again equate the actions of white supremacist groups and those protesting them.

The president's comments effectively wiped away the more conventional statement he delivered at the White House one day earlier when he branded members of the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who take part in violence as "criminals and thugs." Trump's advisers had hoped those remarks might quell a crush of criticism from both Republicans and Democrats.

The president's retorts Tuesday suggested he had been a reluctant participant in that cleanup effort. During an impromptu press conference in the lobby of his Manhattan skyscraper, he praised his original response to Charlottesville and angrily blamed liberal groups in addition to white supremacist for the violence. Some of those protesting the rally to save a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee were "also very violent," he said.

"There are two sides to a story," he said. He added that some facts about the violence still aren't known.

His remarks were welcomed by former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, who tweeted: "Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth."

Democrats were aghast at Trump's comments. Sen. Brian Schatz, a Hawaii Democrat, said on Twitter that he no longer views Trump as his president.

Trump: 'Troublemakers' among protesters

"As a Jew, as an American, as a human, words cannot express my disgust and disappointment," Schatz said. "This is not my president."

As Trump talked, his aides on the sidelines of the lobby stood in silence. Chief of staff John Kelly crossed his arms and stared down at his shoes, barely glancing at the president. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders looked around the room trying to make eye contact with other senior aides. One young staffer stood with her mouth agape.

When asked to explain his Saturday comments about Charlottesville, Trump looked down at his notes and again read a section of his initial statement that denounced bigotry but did not single out white supremacists. He then tucked the paper back into his jacket pocket.

Violence broke out Saturday in Charlottesville, a picturesque college town, after a loosely connected mix of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and other far-right extremists assembled for the largest gathering of its kind in a decade. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when a man plowed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters.

Trump, who has quickly deemed other deadly incidents in the U.S. and around the world acts of terrorism, waffled when asked whether the car death was a terrorist attack.

"There is a question. Is it murder? Is it terrorism?" Trump said. "And then you get into legal semantics. The driver of the car is a murderer and what he did was a horrible, horrible, inexcusable thing."

Trump said he had yet to call Heyer's mother, said that he would soon "reach out." He praised her for what he said was a nice statement about him on social media.

As Trump finally walked away from his lectern, he stopped to answer one more shouted question: Would be plan to visit Charlottesville? The president's response was to note that he owned property there and to say it was one of the largest wineries in the United States.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-08-16

