Lebanon becomes latest Arab nation to abolish 'marry your rapist' law

In April, campaigners hung white wedding dresses from nooses on Beirut's popular seafront.
"This is a very positive and long-overdue development for the protection of women's rights in Lebanon," Bassam Khawaja, Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.
"At the same time in Lebanon, there are several long overdue women's rights developments that we still have to tackle. So parliament should ... immediately pass legislation to end marital rape and also child marriage, which is still legal in Lebanon," said Khawaja.
Rights groups hope the momentum now flows to Arab countries with similar provisions such as Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait and Syria.
Some countries in the region have already closed similar loopholes. Egypt repealed its law in 1999, and Morocco overhauled its law in 2014 following the suicide of a 16-year-old girl and the attempted suicide of a 15-year-old, both of whom were forced to marry their rapists.
