International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya’s opposition leader to take poll dispute to Supreme Court

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Trump's 'unprecedented transgression'

Read more

THE DEBATE

US racial tension - How far should freedom of speech be allowed to go?

Read more

THE DEBATE

Burkina Faso attack: How to restore security in the Sahel region?

Read more

THE DEBATE

India and Pakistan mark 70 years of independence: Can the two countries ever reconcile?

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

India: Cows at heart of political debate

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Trump again blames both sides for Charlottesville violence

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Macron: The shadow of a doubt'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Talks to begin on revamping NAFTA trade deal

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Dozens killed in Venezuela prison riot

© HO / Amazonas government press office / AFP | This photo handed out by the Amazonas government press office shows Venezuelan soldiers blocking the access to Puerto Ayacucho jail after a riot on August 16, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-17

At least 37 people died in an hours-long jail riot in Venezuela's southern state of Amazonas, officials said Wednesday.

The prosecutors' office said an investigation had been launched into "the deaths of 37 people" in the facility in the town of Puerto Ayacucho.

Governor Liborio Guarulla had earlier tweeted that a "massacre" took place with at least 35 corpses counted.

Prosecutors said 14 officials were wounded in the violence which ran from Tuesday into early Wednesday, but did not say if any were among the dead.

Two prison-monitoring groups, A Window to Freedom and the Venezuelan Prisons Observatory, said the 37 killed were all inmates.

"This is the worst riot we've had in a preventative detention facility," Carlos Nieto of A Window to Freedom told AFP.

"In this one, detainees are only supposed to be held for up to 48 hours, but there were prisoners who have been there for years," he said.

The jail was holding 105 prisoners at the time of the riot, Guarulla said.

The deadliest riot in a prison in Venezuela was in 2013, when 60 people died and more than 150 were wounded in a facility in Uribana, in the western state of Lara.

At the end of last year, the country had 88,000 detainees, more than double the official holding capacity of 35,000 places, according to A Window to Freedom. So some 33,000 convicted prisoners were being kept in preventative centers like the one in Puerto Ayacucho, alongside people awaiting trial, Nieto said.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-08-17

  • VENEZUELA

    Trump alarms Venezuela with talk of 'military option' to quell chaos

    Read more

  • VENEZUELA - USA

    'Here is my hand': Venezuela's Maduro seeks Trump meeting

    Read more

  • VENEZUELA

    United Nations slams Venezuela's use of 'excessive force' to suppress protests

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility