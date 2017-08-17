International News 24/7

 

Spain

Live: Several injured after van strikes pedestrians in Barcelona city centre

© Josep Lago, AFP

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-08-17

A van has crashed into pedestrians in Barcelona's city centre, injuring several people, local police said on Wednesday. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments.

  • Authorities in Barcelona said a white van mounted a sidewalk before ploughing into a crowd in the city's busy Las Ramblas district, which is popular with locals and tourists.
  • Several people were reportedly injured, with police describing the incident as a "massive crash".
  • Catalan emergency services said people should avoid the area around Placa Catalunya, the city's main square.

Follow FRANCE 24's live blog below for the latest on this incident.

Date created : 2017-08-17

  • FRANCE

    Man tries to drive car into crowd outside mosque in Paris suburb

    Read more

  • United Kingdom

    Van hits pedestrians near Finsbury Park Mosque in London

    Read more

  • SWEDEN

    Swedish authorities say truck attack suspect had been on their radar

    Read more

