Africa

Landslide in DR Congo kills at least 200 people, destroys homes

© Junior D. Kannah, AFP | A fishing village in southwest DR Congo, in a different region from the landslide. (Illustration photo)

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-19

Authorities in northeastern Congo say a landslide earlier this week in Ituri province likely has killed at least 200 people.

Gov. Abdallah Pene Mbaka said Saturday the estimate is based on missing people and homes affected. He says 50 houses were destroyed and only 44 bodies have been found.

Wednesday's landslide in Tora village followed heavy rains in the fishing community located along Lake Albert.

The governor is calling on the international community for emergency assistance with rescue and recovery efforts.

Many people die each year in Congo as the result of poorly regulated development. People often build homes near mines and bodies of water, making themselves vulnerable to disasters caused by soil erosion and flooding.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-08-19

