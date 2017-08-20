International News 24/7

 

Africa

Grace Mugabe flies home amid claims of assault in S. Africa

© ALEXANDER JOE / AFP | Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe raises her fist as she speaks during a rally in Harare on July 28, 2013.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-20

Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe, accused of assault in South Africa where she is seeking diplomatic immunity, returned home from a visit there on Sunday, public broadcaster ZBC reported.

Mugabe, who is being sought by police after allegedly attacking a 20-year-old model at a Johannesburg hotel last weekend, flew home with her husband in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"President Robert Mugabe, accompanied by the first lady ... arrived on an Air Zimbabwe flight in Harare very early, the broadcaster said.

The president had flown to South Africa on Wednesday to attend a two-day regional leaders' summit in Pretoria which began on Saturday -- which she had also been expected to attend.

But he appeared to have cut short his visit, skipping the second day of talks among leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

South African police had said they were on high alert to make sure that Mugabe's 52-year-old wife did not leave the country with officials reportedly weighing up whether to issue an arrest warrant.

The first lady is alleged to have assaulted Gabriella Engels with an electrical extension cable on August 13 at the hotel where the model was staying with Mugabe's two sons who have a reputation for partying.

Engels said she suffered deep cuts to her forehead and the back of her head and has opened a police case alleging assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

But Grace Mugabe has not been seen since the allegations were made and failed to appear at the Pretoria summit.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-08-20

