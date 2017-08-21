10 sailors missing after US warship collides with tanker

The Fitzgerald's captain was relieved of command and other sailors were being punished after the Navy found poor seamanship and flaws in keeping watch contributed to the collision, the Navy announced last week. An investigation into how and why the Fitzgerald collided with the other ship was not finished, but enough details were known to take those actions, the Navy said.
The Japan-based 7th Fleet said the McCain was heading to Singapore for a routine port visit.
The ship is based at the fleet's homeport of Yokosuka, Japan. It was commissioned in 1994 and has a crew of 23 officers, 24 chief petty officers and 291 enlisted sailors, according the Navy's website.
The Alnic MC is a 600-foot oil and chemical tanker.
