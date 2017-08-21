International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

2017-08-21 22:21 MEDIA WATCH

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigeria's Buhari slams divisions after a 3-month absence

Read more

THE DEBATE

What's next for the "Islamic State Group"?

Read more

ENCORE!

Opera singers Thomas Hampson & Luca Pisaroni return to Paris

Read more

FOCUS

Hunger has forced many Nigerian refugees in northern Cameroon to return to dangerous Boko Haram territory.

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

US investigating China's intellectual property policy

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' during total solar eclipse

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Fighting back: How can Europe protect citizens from 'soft target' terrorism?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya’s opposition files a petition against presidential vote

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $417m in case linking talcum powder to cancer

© Peter Parks / AFP | A tennis player puts talcum powder on the grip of his racquet, 2012.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-21

A Los Angeles jury on Monday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million to a woman who claimed in a lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

The lawsuit was brought by a California woman, Eva Echeverria, who alleged Johnson & Johnson failed to adequately warn consumers about the potential cancer risks of talcum powder.

Echeverria developed ovarian cancer as a "proximate result of the unreasonably dangerous and defective nature of talcum powder," Echeverria said in her lawsuit.

Echeverria's attorney, Mark Robinson, said his client hoped the verdict would lead Johnson & Johnson to include additional warnings on its products.

"Mrs. Echeverria is dying from this ovarian cancer and she said to me all she wanted to do was to help the other women throughout the whole country who have ovarian cancer for using Johnson & Johnson for 20 and 30 years," Robinson said.

"She really didn't want sympathy," he added. "She just wanted to get a message out to help these other women."

Johnson & Johnson spokeswoman Carol Goodrich said in a statement that the company will appeal the jury's decision. She says while the company sympathizes with those impacted by ovarian cancer, she says science supports the safety of Johnson's baby powder.

A St. Louis, Missouri jury in May awarded $110.5 million to a Virginia woman who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012.

She had blamed her illness on her use for more than 40 years of the company's talcum powder-containing products.

Besides that case, three other jury trials in St. Louis reached similar outcomes last year   issuing awards of $72 million, $70.1 million and $55 million, for a combined total of $307.6 million.

Goodrich said the company is preparing for additional trials in the U.S. and will continue to defend the product's safety.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-08-21

  • HEALTH

    Explosion in cancer deaths among women forecast

    Read more

  • HEALTH

    Processed meat ranked with tobacco as top cancer risk, says WHO

    Read more

  • HEALTH

    Bad luck, not lifestyle or genes, to blame for most cancers

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility