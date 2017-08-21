International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' during total solar eclipse

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Fighting back: How can Europe protect citizens from 'soft target' terrorism?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya’s opposition files a petition against presidential vote

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

'Siempre vida Barcelona'

Read more

THE DEBATE

Spain attacks - Can Europe prepare for vehicle-ramming terror attacks?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Measures in place to prevent Grace Mugabe leaving South Africa

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Terror in Barcelona

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Terror attack, Trump turmoil rattle stock markets

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Malbouffe: understanding junk food à la française

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall 'buried at sea after submarine accident'

© Johan Nilsson, TT News Agency, AFP | The Swedish Sea Rescue Society searches for missing journalist Kim Wall at Lundakra Bay on August 15.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-21

The Danish inventor of a do-it-yourself submarine has said that a Swedish journalist missing since August 11 died in an accident onboard the vessel, and that he dumped her body in the sea, Danish police said Monday.

The inventor, Peter Madsen, had been claiming that he last saw Kim Wall when he dropped her off on the tip of an island in Copenhagen late on August 10.

Danish authorities have been searching for Wall, a 30-year-old reporter who had been writing a feature story about Madsen, since she failed to return from an interview with him aboard the 60-foot (18-metre) Nautilus.

Anders Valdsted, Scanpix Denmark, AFP | Kim Wall poses for photos onboard the UC3 Nautilus, on August 10, 2017 in the Copenhagen harbour

But Madsen, who has been accused of negligent manslaughter, "told police and the court that there was an accident on board the sub that led to the death of Kim Wall, and that he subsequently buried her at sea in an undefined location of the Koge Bay" south of Copenhagen, police said in a statement.

The two were sighted onboard the vessel by several people in waters off Copenhagen the evening of August 10.

The sub was also reported missing, but rescue crews located it around midday on August 11 in Koge Bay, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of the Danish capital.

Just after being found, Madsen was rescued and the submarine suddenly sank.

The Nautilus was the biggest private sub ever made when Madsen built it in 2008.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-08-21

  • SWEDEN - DENMARK

    The mystery of the sunken sub, the Danish inventor and the missing Swedish journalist

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility