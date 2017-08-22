International News 24/7

 

Middle East

Video: Civilians flee battle as Iraqi forces close in on Tal Afar

© Mohammed Sawaf, AFP | Iraqi government forces advance on the IS group's last northern bastion.

Video by Alison SARGENT

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-08-22

The battle for Tal Afar, the last major population centre in northern Iraq still controlled by the Islamic State (IS) group, has sparked fears for thousands of civilians trapped inside.

The offensive launched at dawn on Sunday comes only weeks after Iraqi forces retook the city of Mosul from the jihadist group, which also faces assaults on its positions in neighbouring Syria.

Capturing Tal Afar, a major supply hub between Mosul and Syria, would deal another decisive blow to the IS group’s self-declared “caliphate”.

UN humanitarian workers have called for urgent measures to help the 10,000 to 50,000 civilians estimated to be in and around the city, which is reportedly running out of food and water.

Up to 40,000 people have already fled the area of fighting.

Click on the player above to watch the full FRANCE 24 report.

Date created : 2017-08-22

