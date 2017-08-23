Rap activist weighs in on Angolan election

Angolans head to the polls Wed. in a parliamentary election expected to see their leader of 38 years, President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, hand over the baton to a hand-picked successor. In this edition of FOCUS, we meet prominent Angolan rapper, Luaty Beirao, an outspoken critic of the president. He spent a year in prison after being accused of planning a coup against dos Santos. Beirao fears that with the ruling party's candidate likely to win today's poll, Angolans are in for more of the same.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Elom Marcel Toble
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.