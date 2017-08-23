International News 24/7

 

Rap activist weighs in on Angolan election

Film show: BPM, The Beguiled, Jerry Lewis

Israeli-Palestinian conflict: A US summer camp brings two sides together

'France has its own ghosts'

'Stop the impunity of harassment in Morocco'

Hit hard by falling oil prices, Angola looks to diversify economy

Africa's resources: Re-examining the management of oil and gas

A closer look at Trump's Afghan policy

New president, old war: Trump outlines his strategy for Afghanistan

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-08-23

Rap activist weighs in on Angolan election

Angolans head to the polls Wed. in a parliamentary election expected to see their leader of 38 years, President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, hand over the baton to a hand-picked successor. In this edition of FOCUS, we meet prominent Angolan rapper, Luaty Beirao, an outspoken critic of the president. He spent a year in prison after being accused of planning a coup against dos Santos. Beirao fears that with the ruling party's candidate likely to win today's poll, Angolans are in for more of the same.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Elom Marcel Toble

By Caroline DUMAY , Stefan CARSTENS , Leanne de Bassompierre

Our guests

Jon SCHUBERT

Anthropologist, University of Leipzig

Archives

2017-08-22 Mexico

Oil theft: A multi-billion dollar business fuels Mexican cartels

Mexico´s notorious drug cartels have thrived off drug trafficking, the arms trade and kidnapping as lucrative sources of revenue for years. But now, more and more cartels are...

2017-08-21 Cameroon

Hunger has forced many Nigerian refugees in northern Cameroon to return to dangerous Boko Haram territory.

Aid workers are facing their most-feared season in the Lake Chad Basin, where one of the worst refugee crisis on the African Continent is taking place. Refugees fleeing violence...

2017-07-27 French politics

France: Teething problems for Macron's fledgling party

President Emmanuel Macron's "La République En Marche" party is having its first teething problems, as it transitions from a grassroots movement to France's most powerful...

2017-07-28 France

Was Jewish pensioner's murder religiously motivated?

We look at a recent murder in France that received relatively little media attention. In early April, Sarah Halimi, a 65-year-old Jewish woman, was killed at her Paris home by...

