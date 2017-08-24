Angola's ruling MPLA party leads general election with 65% of the vote

Angola's election commission says the ruling MPLA party has won 64 percent of votes counted in provisional results.

The commission says the MPLA's tally is based on a count of nearly 6 million ballots. Angola has 9.3 registered voters.

The MPLA earlier claimed victory in Wednesday's election, saying it had won a majority and that Defense Minister Joao Lourenco would replace longtime President Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

The main opposition UNITA party has disputed the claim, saying its tally showed a narrower race.

