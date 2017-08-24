International News 24/7

 

Africa

Angola's ruling MPLA party leads general election with 65% of the vote

© Marco Longari, AFP | A polling station official shows an empty ballot box during the counting of votes at the end of the general election in Luanda, on August 23, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-24

Angola's election commission says the ruling MPLA party has won 64 percent of votes counted in provisional results.

The commission says the MPLA's tally is based on a count of nearly 6 million ballots. Angola has 9.3 registered voters.

The MPLA earlier claimed victory in Wednesday's election, saying it had won a majority and that Defense Minister Joao Lourenco would replace longtime President Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

The main opposition UNITA party has disputed the claim, saying its tally showed a narrower race.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-08-24

