International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

Woman finds cat nine years after it went missing

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

US facing debt ceiling 'mess'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Who are the ‘alt-right’?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Angola's ruling party says election victory ‘inescapable’

Read more

THE DEBATE

The future of shopping: Google and Walmart take on Amazon

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Vive l’apéro! Understanding French drinking culture

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Angola election: Poll set to mark end of President dos Santos' 38-year rule

Read more

FOCUS

Spate of public lynchings in India: Mob rule the new rule?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FRENCH CONNECTIONS

A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.

Latest update : 2017-08-25

Vive l’apéro! Understanding French drinking culture

The French take pride in the notion that they savour the good things in life, and that also goes for the way they consume alcohol. For a lot of French residents, the best part of the day is the so-called “apéro”: the pre-dinner drinks which have become somewhat of a national institution. Although studies suggest that the French drink less than they used to, binge drinking has become a growing cause of concern.

By Florence VILLEMINOT

Archives

2017-08-17 France

Malbouffe: understanding junk food à la française

France is famous for its haute cuisine and often credited for having the best eating habits in the world but things have changed over the years. These days the French...

Read more

2017-06-29 France

Is French health care the best in the world?

High-quality, affordable and widely accessible, French health care was ranked best in the world by the World Health Organization in 2000. But what makes it so successful? Though...

Read more

2017-05-11 French politics

Triangles, voter fatigue and the Bourbon Palace: French parliamentary elections

This week, we explore French parliamentary elections, the so-called "third round" of the presidential race. The rules to becoming MP are quite particular in France. Though...

Read more

2017-06-02 France

Are French high schoolers extra smart?

French people love to brag that the Baccalaureate is the hardest end of high school exam in the world. But with so many people passing it, has it lost its value? We take a closer...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility