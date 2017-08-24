International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Angola election: Poll set to mark end of President dos Santos' 38-year rule

Read more

FOCUS

Spate of public lynchings in India: Mob rule the new rule?

Read more

ENCORE!

Colson Whitehead, 'The Underground Railroad', a tale of escape from slavery

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

United States: Fearing Trump deportation, Haitians head to Canada

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Vive l’apéro! Understanding French drinking culture

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Uber posts improving financials despite rough year

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Denmark gripped by 'creepy' death of Swedish journalist on submarine

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Guess who's back, back again... François Hollande

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Angry Moroccans protest sexual harassment of women

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Two Catalonia attacks suspects charged, two others granted conditional release

© Stringer/AFP | Salh El Karib, suspected of involvement in the terror cell that carried out twin attacks in Spain, was released on August 24 pending further investigation and placed under surveillance.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-08-24

The fourth suspect in last week's twin attacks in Spain was released Thursday pending further investigation and placed under surveillance, the country's National Court said.

Salh El Karib, the manager of a store that lets people make calls abroad in Ripoll, a town in northern Catalonia where many of the alleged attackers came from, will have to show up at a local court every week and is banned from leaving Spain, the court said in a statement.

Salh El Karib, a 34-year-old Moroccan, is the second of four suspects to have been granted conditional release.

The two others -- Mohamed Houli Chemlal, 21, and Driss Oukabir, 28 -- were remanded in custody and charged with terror-related offences after being quizzed by a judge at Madrid's National Court, which deals with cases of extremism.

Authorities are still probing the vehicle attacks in Barcelona's busy Las Ramblas boulevard last Thursday and in the resort town of Cambrils several hours later.

Fifteen people died and more than 120 were injured.

According to a court document, credit cards in the name of Salh El Karib were used to buy plane tickets for Oukabir and Abdelbaki Es Satty, the imam believed to be the mastermind of the terror cell. He is now dead.

But the investigation found that the shop he manages sells plane tickets as part of its regular business offering, which means he did not necessarily play a part in the terror cell.

"There is no indication that the detainee had any relationship with the people allegedly involved in the terrorist organisation that is being investigated," the court document said.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-08-24

  • SPAIN

    Why Barcelona, a tourist paradise, is a ‘Salafist city’

    Read more

  • SPAIN

    Barcelona suspect admits group was planning larger attack in Spain

    Read more

  • FRANCE - SPAIN

    Catalonia terror suspects visited Paris region days before attacks

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility