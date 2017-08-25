International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Meeting John Malkovich at the Francophone Film Festival

Read more

FOCUS

Posted workers: Social dumping continues despite Germany's recent efforts

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: The fight for survival in drought-hit Somaliland

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Woman finds cat nine years after it went missing

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

US facing debt ceiling 'mess'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Who are the ‘alt-right’?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Angola's ruling party says election victory ‘inescapable’

Read more

THE DEBATE

The future of shopping: Google and Walmart take on Amazon

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Danish submarine inventor denies killing journalist Kim Wall

© Bax Lindhardt/Scanpix Denmark/AFP | Peter Madsen, the inventor of the submarine on which Kim Wall was killed, speaks to police on August 11 in Copenhagen.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-25

An eccentric Danish inventor who is being held over the grisly death of a Swedish reporter whose headless torso was found at sea has denied killing her and mutilating her body, police said Friday.

"The suspect denies homicide and desecration of a human body," Copenhagen police said in a statement, referring to Peter Madsen, 46, who is being held on suspicion of killing 30-year-old Kim Wall.

Madsen, held in formal custody since August 12 on suspicion of "negligent manslaughter", says Wall died in an accident on board his homemade submarine and that he subsequently dumped her body in the sea in Koge Bay, south of the capital Copenhagen.

Investigators say Wall's body was "deliberately" mutilated and weighed down with a metal object to try and avoid detection.

She was last seen on board Madsen's 60-foot (18-metre) submarine Nautilus to interview him on August 10. Investigators found traces of her blood inside the vessel.

Prosecutors are seeking to keep him in custody on a murder charge after Wall's body was found in Danish waters. They have until September 5 to request an extension of his custody.

The eccentric inventor, known for his foul temper and fallouts with former colleagues, is to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Wall was a freelance journalist who had reported for The New York Times and The Guardian. Her boyfriend reported her missing a day after the interview with Madsen.

That same day, Madsen was rescued from waters between Denmark and Sweden shortly before his submarine sank.

Investigators recovered and searched the sunken vessel, which police believe Madsen sank intentionally.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-08-25

  • DENMARK - SWEDEN

    Torso found in Copenhagen waters matches DNA of missing Swedish journalist

    Read more

  • DENMARK - SWEDEN

    Torso found in search for missing Swedish journalist

    Read more

  • SWEDEN - DENMARK

    The mystery of the sunken sub, the Danish inventor and the missing Swedish journalist

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility