Meeting John Malkovich at the Francophone Film Festival

Posted workers: Social dumping continues despite Germany's recent efforts

Video: The fight for survival in drought-hit Somaliland

Woman finds cat nine years after it went missing

US facing debt ceiling 'mess'

Who are the ‘alt-right’?

Angola's ruling party says election victory ‘inescapable’

The future of shopping: Google and Walmart take on Amazon

ENCORE!

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-08-25

Meeting John Malkovich at the Francophone Film Festival

Dozens of stars are this week gathering in the French city of Angoulême to watch films from around the French-speaking world as part of the Francophone Film Festival. Among them, American screen legend John Malkovich, president of this year’s festival jury. France 24's culture editor Eve Jackson was at the festival where she caught up with actor.

By Eve JACKSON

Archives

2017-08-24 culture

Colson Whitehead, 'The Underground Railroad', a tale of escape from slavery

Eve Jackson talks to the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award winner, Colson Whitehead. He wrote his award-winning book "The Underground Railroad" to a mix of Misfits, Prince,...

2017-08-23 culture

Film show: BPM, The Beguiled, Jerry Lewis

It’s one of the rare releases to make the front pages: Robin Campillo’s critically-acclaimed "Beats per Minute" goes inside the ACT UP movement during the AIDS crisis of the...

2017-08-22 culture

Edinburgh at 70: Front row at the festival

It has mushroomed to become the world’s largest annual cultural event: every August Edinburgh embraces theatre, comedy, literature, dance, fine art and every sort of performance...

2017-08-21 culture

Opera singers Thomas Hampson & Luca Pisaroni return to Paris

World-renowned American baritone Thomas Hampson and his son-in-law, Italian bass baritone Luca Pisaroni have sung in some of the world's most prestigious opera houses and concert...

