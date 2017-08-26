International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump's Afghanistan Strategy, Spain Attacks, Venezuela

Read more

ENCORE!

Meeting John Malkovich at the Francophone Film Festival

Read more

FOCUS

Posted workers: Social dumping continues despite Germany's recent efforts

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: The fight for survival in drought-hit Somaliland

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Woman finds cat nine years after it went missing

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

US facing debt ceiling 'mess'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Who are the ‘alt-right’?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Angola's ruling party says election victory ‘inescapable’

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Iraqi forces take 70 percent of Tal Afar from IS group

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-08-26

Iraqi forces have dislodged Islamic State from 70 percent of Tal Afar, a stronghold of the militants in northwestern Iraq, Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari said on Saturday.

"Units of the Counter-Terrorism Service liberated the Citadel and Basatin districts and raised the Iraqi flag on top of the citadel," the offensive's commander General Abdulamir Yarallah said in a statement.

The news coincides with a visit to Iraq by two French ministers to affirm their country's support in the fight against the Islamic State group. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defence Minister Florence Parly, who arrived in the Iraqi capital on Friday evening, are scheduled to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

"God willing the remaining part will be liberated soon," Jaafari said at a news conference with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and French Defence Minister Florence Parly, in Baghdad.

Speaking on the plane to Baghdad, Le Drian said Iraq faced the dual challenge of "a war that is coming to an end and the beginning of the stabilisation and reconstruction of the country".

The ministers will also meet Iraqi Kurdish leader Massud Barzani in Arbil, where they are to echo calls by US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis for the postponement of next month's independence referendum.

France is a key member of a coalition backing Iraqi forces in their campaign to retake vast tracts of Iraq that the jihadists grabbed in a 2014 offensive.

The offensive on Tal Afar, which lies on the supply route between Syria and the former Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, started on Aug. 20.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-08-26

  • IRAQ

    Video: Civilians flee as Iraqi army seeks to retake Tal Afar from IS group

    Read more

  • IRAQ

    Iraq starts bombing Tal Afar in bid to reclaim town from Islamic State group

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility