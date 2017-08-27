International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump's Afghanistan Strategy, Spain Attacks, Venezuela

Read more

ENCORE!

Meeting John Malkovich at the Francophone Film Festival

Read more

FOCUS

Posted workers: Social dumping continues despite Germany's recent efforts

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: The fight for survival in drought-hit Somaliland

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Woman finds cat nine years after it went missing

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

US facing debt ceiling 'mess'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Who are the ‘alt-right’?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Angola's ruling party says election victory ‘inescapable’

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

New poll shows another sharp drop in Macron's popularity rating

© Bertrand Guay, AFP | French President Emmanuel Macron disembarks from the airplane upon his arrival on August 23, 2017 at the airport in Salzbourg.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-27

French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity rating slumped a further 14 points in August to hit 40 percent, following a sharp 10-point drop the previous month, according to a poll released Sunday.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe also saw his popularity fall nine points over the same period, with 47 percent now satisfied with his performance, the Ifop poll carried out for the Journal du Dimanche newspaper showed.

Macron has seen his popularity plunge 22 points since the first Ifop poll published three months ago, when he enjoyed a rating of 62 percent just after his May 7 election win.

>> Read more: Macron shifts communication strategy as popularity plummets

At this point in 2012, his socialist predecessor François Hollande had a much higher popularity rating of 54 percent while Nicolas Sarkozy boasted an even higher 67 percent in 2007.

In August, 36 percent of respondents said they were "somewhat satisfied" with Macron, down 11 points, and four percent were "very satisfied", a fall of three points.

Macron, 39, who shot to power promising to overcome France's entrenched right-left divide, has since come under fire for his labour reform programme and budget and public spending cuts.

France's youngest ever president is especially out of favour with civil servants after vowing to put a brake on their salary increases.

The Ifop survey of 1,023 people was carried out online and by telephone on August 25 and 26.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-08-27

  • FRANCE

    Macron pushes EU labour rule changes on central Europe tour

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Honeymoon over for France's President Macron as popularity plummets

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Macron shifts communication strategy as popularity plummets

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility