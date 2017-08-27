In Photos: Hurricane Harvey slams into Texas coast, causing massive damage

Harvey spun deeper into Texas and unloaded extraordinary amounts of rain Saturday after the once-fearsome hurricane crashed into vulnerable homes and businesses along the coastline in a blow that killed at least two people and injured up to 14.

Throughout the region between Corpus Christi and Houston, many people feared that toll was only the beginning. Authorities did not know the full scope of the damage because weather conditions prevented emergency crews from getting into the hardest-hit places. And they dreaded the destruction that was yet to come from a storm that could linger for days and unload more than 40 inches (100 centimeters) of rain on cities, including dangerously flood-prone Houston, the nation's fourth-largest.

Some of the worst damage appeared to be in Rockport, a coastal city of about 10,000 that was directly in the storm's path. Before the storm hit, Rockport's mayor told anyone staying behind to write their names on their arms for identification in case of death or injury. The mayor said his community took a blow "right on the nose" that left "widespread devastation," including homes, businesses and schools that were heavily damaged. Some structures were destroyed.

Hurricane Harvey damage is seen in Bayside, TX August 26, 2017. © Daniel Kramer / AFP

A big rig lies on its side on Hwy 59 near Edna, Texas, south of Houston, in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 26, 2017. © Daniel Kramer / AFP

Aaron Tobias who said he lost everything stands in what is left of his home after Hurricane Harvey blew in and destroyed most of the house on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas. © Joe Raedle / Getty Images North America / AFP

Damaged boats in a multi-level storage facility are seen following passage of Hurricane Harvey at Rockport, Texas on August 26, 2017. © Mark Ralston / AFP

Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in a flooded street while Hurricane Henry passes through Texas August 26, 2017 in Galveston, Texas © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Rockport firefighters go door to door on a search and rescue mission as they look for people that may need help after Hurricane Harvey passed through. © Joe Raedle / AFP

This image taken by NASA astronaut Jack Fischer shows Hurricane Harvey (top) from the cupola module aboard the International Space Station. © Jack Fischer / NASA / AFP













The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency alert for the area around William P. Hobby Airport, and the airport said on Twitter that the arrivals section was flooded.

Oil and gas production was largely halted in the state, prompting price hikes at the pumps.

"There are a number of stranded people on our streets,calling 911, exhausting needed resources. You can help by staying off the streets," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said onTwitter.

Harvey was downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday but was expected to lash Texas for days as it lumbers inland, according to the National Hurricane Center, which described the forecast for the state as potentially "catastrophic."

(FRANCE 24 with AP, REUTERS)

