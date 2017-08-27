Harvey’s deluge drives people to rooftops in Houston

Tropical Storm Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into the nation's fourth-largest city Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers who could not keep up with the calls for help.

The incessant rain covered much of Houston in turbid, gray-green water and turned streets into wide channels navigable only by boat. In a rescue effort that recalled the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, helicopters landed near flooded freeways, airboats buzzed across inundated neighbourhoods and high-wheel vehicles plowed through water-logged intersections. Some people managed with kayaks or canoes or swam.

Volunteers joined emergency teams to pull people from their homes or from the water, which was high enough in some places to gush into second floors. The flooding was so widespread that authorities had trouble pinpointing the worst areas. They urged people to get on top of their homes to avoid becoming trapped in attics and to wave sheets or towels to draw attention to their location.

Harvey came ashore late Friday as the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years and has killed at least two people. The death toll is expected to rise as the storm lashes the US state for days, triggering record floods, tidal surges and tornadoes.

As the water rose, the National Weather Service offered another ominous forecast: Before the storm passes, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could receive as much as 50 inches (1.3 meters) of rain. That would be the highest amount ever recorded in Texas.

"The breadth and intensity of this rainfall is beyond anything experienced before," the National Weather Service said in a statement.

Hurricane Harvey damage is seen in Bayside, TX August 26, 2017. © Daniel Kramer / AFP

A big rig lies on its side on Hwy 59 near Edna, Texas, south of Houston, in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 26, 2017. © Daniel Kramer / AFP

Aaron Tobias who said he lost everything stands in what is left of his home after Hurricane Harvey blew in and destroyed most of the house on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas. © Joe Raedle / Getty Images North America / AFP

Damaged boats in a multi-level storage facility are seen following passage of Hurricane Harvey at Rockport, Texas on August 26, 2017. © Mark Ralston / AFP

Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in a flooded street while Hurricane Henry passes through Texas August 26, 2017 in Galveston, Texas © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Rockport firefighters go door to door on a search and rescue mission as they look for people that may need help after Hurricane Harvey passed through. © Joe Raedle / AFP

This image taken by NASA astronaut Jack Fischer shows Hurricane Harvey (top) from the cupola module aboard the International Space Station. © Jack Fischer / NASA / AFP













Average rainfall totals will end up around 40 inches (1 meter) for Houston, weather service meteorologist Patrick Burke said.

Harvey slammed into Texas as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 miles per hour (210 km per hour), making it the strongest storm to hit the state since 1961. It threatens to break a record established when Alvin, Texas, was deluged by 43 inches of rain in 24 hours on July 24-25, 1979.

The director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Brock Long, said the government expected to conduct a "mass care mission" and predicted that the aftermath of the storm would require FEMA's involvement for years.

"This disaster's going to be a landmark event," Long said.

'The water is swallowing us up'

Rescuers had to give top priority to life-and-death situations, leaving many affected families to fend for themselves. The city's main convention center was quickly opened as a shelter.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez used Twitter to field calls for assistance. Among those seeking help was a woman who posted: "I have 2 children with me and the water is swallowing us up."

Out with @HCSOTexas team trying to assist this individual stuck in water about 8' deep. #HARVEY pic.twitter.com/uH6Py7tkVA Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 27, 2017

Some people used inflatable beach toys, rubber rafts and even air mattresses to get through the water to safety. Others waded while carrying trash bags stuffed with their belongings and small animals in pet carriers.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said authorities had received more than 2,000 calls for help, with more coming in. He urged drivers to stay off flooded roads to avoid adding to the number of those stranded.

"I don't need to tell anyone this is a very, very serious and unprecedented storm," Turner told a news conference. "We have several hundred structural flooding reports. We expect that number to rise pretty dramatically."

The mayor defended his decision not to ask residents to evacuate before the heavy rain from Harvey swamped roads and neighborhoods. He said there was no way to know which areas were most vulnerable.

"If you think the situation right now is bad, and you give an order to evacuate, you are creating a nightmare," he said, citing the risks of sending the city's 2.3 million inhabitants onto the highways at the same time.

Rainfall of more than 4 inches per hour resulted in water levels higher than in any recent floods and higher than during Tropical Storm Allison in June 2001, said Jeff Linder of flood control district in Harris County, which includes Houston.

Trump to head to Texas on Tuesday

US President Donald Trump will head to storm-hit Texas on Tuesday, the White House announced Sunday evening.

"The president will travel to Texas on Tuesday. We are coordinating logistics with state and local officials," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

"We continue to keep all of those affected in our thoughts and prayers."

Earlier Sunday, Trump tweeted that he would visit Texas "as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption. The focus must be life and safety."

I will be going to Texas as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption. The focus must be life and safety. Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

The rescues unfolded a day after the hurricane settled over the Texas coastline. It was blamed for killing at least two people.

One person was killed in Aransas County in a fire at home during the storm, county Judge C.H. "Burt" Mills Jr. said.

Another person - a woman who tried to get out of her vehicle in high water - died in flooding in Harris County, where Houston is located, though authorities had not confirmed a cause of death, said Gary Norman, a spokesman for the Houston emergency operations center.

The fiercest hurricane to hit the US in more than a decade came ashore late Friday about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi as a mammoth Category 4 storm with 130 mph (209 kph) winds.

Harvey weakened Saturday to a tropical storm. On Sunday, it was virtually stationary about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Victoria, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of about 40 mph (72.42 kph), the hurricane center said.

The system was the fiercest hurricane to hit the US in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961's Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

(FRANCE 24 with AP and REUTERS)

