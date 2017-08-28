International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

The lost children of Central African Republic

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Joseph Lowdes: 'some far-right groups want a growing racial conflict in the US'

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Martin Solveig and Rock en Seine highlights

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Uber picks Expedia boss Dara Khosrowshahi as new CEO

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Two white South African farmers found guilty in the 'coffin assault' case

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Harvey 'swamps' Texas as it prepares for days of deluge

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Africa's next genocide? UN sounds alarm on violence in Central African Republic

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump's Afghanistan Strategy, Spain Attacks, Venezuela

Read more

ENCORE!

Meeting John Malkovich at the Francophone Film Festival

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Culture

French actress Mireille Darc, a '70s film icon, dies at 79

© Stringer /AFP | French actress Mireille Darc

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-28

French actress Mireille Darc, who performed with some of France's leading directors and had a long relationship with actor Alain Delon, has died at 79.

French radio Europe-1 and RTL quoted her husband Pascal Deprez as saying she had been in a coma and died Monday. No other details were released.

Darc, with a distinctive blond bob, was long seen as a sex symbol and was a fixture on French screens in the 1960s and 1970s. She performed in some 50 films, including Jean-Luc Godard's "Weekend" and Yves Robert's "The Tall Blond with One Black Shoe." She turned to television series in the 1990s and directed documentaries.

French Culture Minister Francois Nyssen tweeted her praise for "a talented actress, a woman of courage and commitment."

(AP)

Date created : 2017-08-28

  • CINEMA

    Cannes 2017: Where political films meet the politics of cinema

    Read more

  • CULTURE

    French film and theatre icon Jeanne Moreau defied stereotyping

    Read more

  • CINEMA

    Palme Dog, Palme Pig, Palme Fail: Cannes’ other awards

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility