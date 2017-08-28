In Photos: Many still trapped as floodwaters continue rising in Houston

As floodwaters from Harvey's downpours keep rising, some Houston-area residents must decide between staying in homes with water coming in or venturing out onto potentially deadly flooded roads.

It's a no-win situation. There's nowhere for the rain or these people to go. And it matters, because water kills. Even though wind is fierce, a 2014 study says water is responsible for nearly 90 percent of the deaths in hurricanes.

The National Hurricane Center urges people not to drive onto flooded roadways and to stay put if they are safe.

People view flooded highways in Houston on August 27, 2017 as the city battles with tropical storm Harvey. Massive flooding left Houston -- the fourth-largest city in the US -- increasingly isolated Sunday as its airports and highways shut down. © Thomas B. Shea, AFP

The theatre district of Houston suffered severe flooding. © Thomas B. Shea, AFP

Houston residents navigate a flooded street that has been inundated with water from Hurricane Harvey. The storm made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening and is expected to dump upwards of 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. © Scott Olson, Getty Images, AFP

Residents walked through high waters as they evacuated their homes after the flooding. More rain is expected. © Joe Raedle, Getty Images, AFP

Houston residents used whatever means available to them to evacuate possessions and loved ones from the rising waters. © Joe Raedle, Getty Images, AFP









Former National Hurricane Center directors Neil Frank and Max Mayfield fear casualties from Harvey could rise over the next few days if stir-crazy residents decide to venture outside of their homes and into the high waters.

