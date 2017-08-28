International News 24/7

 

Americas

Video: Former FARC rebels to form political party in Colombia

© Raul Arboleda, AFP | FARC members attend the opening of their National Congress in Bogota on August 27, 2017.

Video by Pascale MARIANI

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-08-28

Disarmed fighters from Colombia's leftist FARC rebel force sought political rebirth on Sunday as they launched steps to transform into a party and seek elected office after ending a half-century armed struggle.

About 1,200 delegates from the freshly demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia attended the opening of a founding congress to choose their political representatives ahead of next year's general elections.

"At this event we are transforming the FARC into a new, exclusively political organization," said the force's commander Rodrigo Londono, also known as Timochenko.

He said the group will advocate "a democratic political regime that guarantees peace and social justice, respects human rights and guarantees economic development for all of us who live in Colombia."

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-08-28

