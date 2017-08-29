International News 24/7

 

Live: France’s Macron unveils foreign policy priorities in speech to ambassadors

© Screen grab, France 24

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-08-29

French President Emmanuel Macron is unveiling his foreign policy priorities in a closely watched address to France's nearly 200 ambassadors Tuesday. Follow developments on our blog, or watch his speech from 11am CET by clicking the player above.

Date created : 2017-08-29

  • FRANCE

    Challenges ahead for Macron as France's politicians head back to work

    Read more

  • TURKEY

    Macron once again calls Erdogan to seek French journalist’s release

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    New poll shows another sharp drop in Macron's popularity rating

    Read more

