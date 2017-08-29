Video: France’s Macron to unveil foreign policy priorities in speech to ambassadors

French President Emmanuel Macron is on Tuesday set to unveil his country’s foreign policy priorities in a closely watched address given to France's nearly 200 ambassadors. FRANCE 24 takes a look at Macron’s foreign policy record, thus far.

The French leader has previously singled out the fight against terrorism and radicalisation as his main points of concern, and is widely expected to put these issues on top of France's international agenda.

You can watch the speech live here on FRANCE 24 at 11am CET (1000 GMT).

